Delhi Air Pollution: Moderate improvement in air quality due to strong winds, but still in the ‘bad’ category

Delhi Air Pollution: The air quality has improved slightly in the national capital on Monday due to the dispersion of pollutants due to increasing wind speed. The air quality index (AQI) in the city stood at 286 which falls in the category of “bad”. Delhi’s average air quality index stood at 364 on Sunday in the last 24 hours. Burning of starch in PM2.5 pollutant particles in Delhi was 40 percent. Also Read – Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’, expected to improve in next two days

It was 367 on Saturday while 374 was recorded on Friday, 395 on Thursday, 297 on Wednesday, 312 on Tuesday and 353 on Monday. It is worth mentioning that AQI between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, 51 and 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 is ‘bad’, 301 and 400 is ‘very bad’. And between 401 and 500 is considered ‘serious’. Also read – pollution diet for health: pollution is increasing in Delhi, know how to take special care of health and diet

According to ‘Travel’, an air quality monitoring agency of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, a large number of field fire incidents occurred in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, bringing air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region and North West India There is a possibility of an impact. Also Read – Delhi Air Pollution Update: Delhi’s air is still toxic, beyond AQI level 447

Delhi: Pollution continues to affect the quality of air in the national capital. Air Quality Index at 302 in ITO, in ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. pic.twitter.com/FDHTQY0Uyt – ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020

It said that the increase in wind speed and better air circulation on Monday are favorable for scattering of pollutants. According to ‘Travel’, an air quality monitoring agency of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the burning of stubble in PM2.5 pollutant particles in Delhi on Sunday was 40 percent.

Satellite images obtained from NASA confirmed the burning of stubble etc. in Punjab and in parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the wind direction was mainly west-northwest on Monday and the maximum wind speed was 18 kilometers per hour. Pollutants stay close to the ground due to cold winds and low temperatures, while their favorable speed of air helps in dispersal.