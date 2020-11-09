Delhi Air Pollution News Today: Breathtaking breath in Delhi NCR, smoke fumes in many areas since morning

new Delhi: Pollution is continuously increasing in Delhi NCR. At present, firecrackers have not exploded in Delhi but the entire Delhi is transformed into a smog of smoke before Diwali. Since Monday morning, there was dense smoke in many areas of Delhi, due to which people who had to exercise daily had to face many problems in breathing. Also Read – Covid Crisis in Delhi: Pollution and Corona Cases Increase Concern of Delhi, Nearly 7000 new cases in 24 hours

Visibility was also low on Thursday due to smoke and pollution in many parts of Delhi. In Anand Vihar, Akshar Dham temple, thick smoke has been there since morning. Delhi government is constantly taking steps to curb pollution. Due to increasing pollution, bursting and sale of firecrackers has been banned in Delhi. All the licenses issued by the government to the shop sellers have also been canceled. Also Read – CJI SA Bobde’s instructions to the center – ensure that smog does not happen in Delhi

Delhi: Air Quality Index at 472 in the 'severe' category at ITO as the national capital witnesses heavy smog

The air quality of the national capital was recorded in the ‘severe’ category on Sunday amid the alleged burning of parali in Punjab and surrounding areas. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) mobile app ‘Sameer’, Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) has been recorded at 426 which falls in the ‘severe’ category.

Delhi: Air quality in the 'severe' category at Anand Vihar

The air quality monitoring organization of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Air Quality System and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said that the situation is unlikely to improve unless there is a huge reduction in the incidence of stubble burning.

Safar said that the surface winds have calmed down, which was moderate till now and they are expected to remain light for the next two days. This is the main reason that rapid improvement is unlikely and improvement will only happen when the incidence of stubble burning is reduced.

According to Safar, there were 3780 incidents of stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and surrounding areas on Saturday. Its stake in Delhi’s PM 2.5 was estimated at around 29 percent on Sunday. It was estimated at 32 per cent on Saturday. Safer said that the air quality is likely to deteriorate marginally and remain in the ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ category for the next two days.

It is worth mentioning that AQI between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, 51 and 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 is ‘bad’, 301 and 400 is ‘very bad’. And between 401 and 500 are considered in the ‘serious’ category.

Out of 35 monitoring stations in Delhi, 31 have AQI recorded in the ‘severe’ category. The stations where AQI is recorded in ‘very poor’ category include Lodhi Road (333), NSIT Dwarka (377) and Pusa (374).

In the NCR region, AQI was also registered in the ‘severe’ category. AQI 434 was recorded in Gurgaon, 456 in Ghaziabad, 428 in Noida and 440 in Greater Noida. On Friday, 4528 incidents of stubble burning were recorded. The Central Government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has said that the city’s air quality is likely to remain in the ‘severe’ category even on Diwali.