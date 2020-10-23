Delhi air pollution: one-fourth of Delhi’s air is seriously polluted, know when it will improve

Delhi Air pollution: According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, nine of Delhi’s 36 pollution monitoring centers have recorded a ‘severe’ air quality index on Friday. According to the Pollution Monitoring Agency, the Alipur area of ​​North Delhi had AQI 447, which falls in the ‘severe’ category, followed by Shadipur, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Patparganj, Anand Vihar, Bawana, and Vivek Vihar. Also Read – World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack, angioplasty in Delhi hospital

Apart from these, 26 pollution monitoring stations recorded ‘very poor’ index and one recorded medium air quality index. Vijay Kumar Sonu, head of the Center for Environmental Monitoring and Research at IMD, said, “Pollutants are not spread due to cool air. However, from October 26, wind speed will increase and possibly AQI will improve. ” Also Read – Uproar over Delhi-Goa flight claims of being ‘terrorist’, police arrested passenger

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, under the aegis of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, also said that the most important factor in the deterioration of air quality in Delhi is very calm surface air. The former agency further said, “Extremely calm surface air conditions dominate the Delhi region and are expected to continue for the next two days. This will create a state of low ventilation. AQI is predicted to worsen for the next 2 days. ” Also Read – Delhi: Warrant issued against Kapil Mishra, Kejriwal Government Minister had filed a case

(Input IANS)