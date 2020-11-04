Delhi Air Pollution: Partial improvement in Delhi’s air quality due to increased wind speed, but …

Delhi Air Pollution: Due to weather friendly activities in the national capital, there was a partial improvement in air quality on Wednesday. However, it still remains in the ‘bad’ category. The Central Government’s Air Quality Early Warning System in Delhi reported that the incidents of stubble burning (around 2,400) in Punjab decreased on Tuesday, but their number is still very high and may affect the air quality of Delhi and Northwest India. . Also Read – No more on burning of firecrackers that cause pollution, 11 teams posted in Delhi

#WATCH Toxic foam forms on Yamuna river near ITO as Delhi's air quality remains in the 'poor' category pic.twitter.com/dGII44ftii

– ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

Due to changing the direction of winds in Delhi, the share of stubble burning in pollution fell to 10 percent on Tuesday.

Due to changing the direction of winds in Delhi, the share of stubble burning in pollution fell to 10 percent on Tuesday. Due to increasing wind speed in Delhi, the air quality index (AQI) 279 was recorded at 10 am. The last 24-hour AQI in Delhi was 302 on Tuesday, while on Monday and Sunday it was recorded 293 and 364 respectively.

Be aware that AQI between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, between 51 and 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 is ‘medium’, 201 and 300 is ‘bad’, 301 and 400 is ‘very bad’. And between 401 and 500 is considered ‘serious’. According to ‘Travel’, an air quality monitoring agency of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, stubble burning in Delhi’s pollution was 16 percent on Monday, while on Sunday it was 40 percent, which is the highest this season.

According to Safar, the share of burning stubble in Delhi’s pollution was 32,19 and 36 percent respectively on Saturday, Friday and Thursday. Last year, the share of stubble burning in Delhi’s pollution reached 44 percent on 1 November. According to the Meteorological Department of India (IMD), winds will blow at a maximum speed of 15 kilometers per hour in Delhi on Wednesday.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius. Due to the slow speed of the winds and low temperatures, the polluting elements accumulate close to the surface, but the speed of the wind helps to scatter them. According to Delhi’s air quality early warning system, Delhi’s ventilation index (rate and average speed of dissolution of objects in the air) will be 9,500 square meters per second on Wednesday, which is helpful for scattering pollutants.

