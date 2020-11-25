Delhi Air Pollution: Real-time Air Quality Index: Delhi-NCR air quality again reached critical category, this time is not stagnant

Delhi Air Pollution: Real-time Air Quality Index (AQI): The news of air pollution in the capital Delhi is not new anymore. But today after about 10 days due to the slow speed of air, the air quality deteriorated and came into the ‘severe’ category. Starch burning in Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollutants was two percent on Wednesday. Also Read – Latest Weather Report: Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal increases chill in North India, threat of ‘prevention’ in Tamil Nadu, Andhra

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) mobile app 'Sameer', the city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 401 in the morning on Wednesday and further worsened to 415 in the evening. It was 388 on Tuesday.

AQI was 302 on Monday, 274 on Sunday, 251 on Saturday, 296 on Friday and 283 on Thursday. The AQI in the national capital was in the "severe" category on 15 November, but improved after that and remained in the "bad" or "moderate" category till 22 November.

It is noteworthy that air quality index ‘good’ between zero and 50, ‘satisfactory’ between 51 and 100, ‘moderate’ between 101 and 200, ‘bad’ between 201 and 300, ‘very poor’ between 301 and 400. And the air quality index between 401 and 500 is considered to be in the ‘severe’ category.

According to ‘Travel’, the monitoring system of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, stubble burning was very low on Tuesday (63) and its share of PM 2.5 pollutants in Delhi’s air was two percent on Wednesday. He predicted to increase wind speed by Thursday and improve air circulation.

“Safer” said, “AQI is expected to improve to ‘very poor’ category tomorrow (Thursday) and it is likely to be in very poor category on November 27 and 28.” Maximum and minimum on Wednesday in the city Temperatures were recorded at 24.4 and 10.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

