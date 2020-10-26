Delhi Air Pollution: ‘Red light on, car off’ campaign started in Delhi, know what to do now

new Delhi: With a view to reduce vehicular pollution in Delhi, the ‘Red Light On, Cart Off’ campaign started in all 70 assembly constituencies on Monday. Environment Minister Gopal Rai started this campaign from Rajpath crossing near India Gate. Regarding this campaign, Gopal Rai said, “The problem of pollution is not just of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Delhi government, but of everyone, who is above the party and the government.” He appealed to the governments as well as all the public representatives and residents of Delhi and said that it is the responsibility of all to contribute their share in reducing pollution. Also Read – Delhi Pollution: Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category, expected to improve from Monday

He said, "A vehicle stops at traffic signals for about 15 to 20 minutes. During that time smoke comes out from the vehicles and the fuel of the vehicle also burns. The aim of this campaign is to reduce pollution by 15 to 20 percent by turning off vehicles parked at red lights. " Delhi government is going to start this campaign from November 2 in all 272 wards of Delhi, so that more and more people can give their participation in this campaign.

In the coming days, along with the Delhi Assembly Speaker and other cabinet ministers of Delhi, all the MLAs will also participate in this campaign. To reduce pollution in Delhi, more and more people will join this campaign and encourage them to play their part by turning off their vehicles at red light.

Environment Minister Rai participated in the ‘Red Light On, Cart Off’ campaign at C Hexagon, Rajpath crossing on Monday. During this, he said, “Red light on, carriage off” campaign inside Delhi is starting in all 70 assemblies from today. The campaign has been started in different constituencies of Delhi from 9 am. A large number of people of Delhi are joining this campaign. People are being made aware. “

The ‘Red Light On, Cart Off’ campaign started on 21 October. Now this campaign has started simultaneously in all the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi. From November 2, this campaign will be taken to 272 wards of Delhi, so that more and more people can participate in this campaign.

The Delhi government believes that if the problem of pollution is two crore people of Delhi, then all people will have to come forward to solve it. That is why this campaign is being intensified from today. After this, this campaign will be started at the ward level from 2 November.

The environment minister said, “Scientists are assessing the pollution completely, but according to the study of scientists within the world and India so far, according to the study, the car is parked at red light for 15 to 20 minutes, this causes a lot of vehicle pollution. it happens. In such a situation, on average, a train inside Delhi has to spend 15 to 20 minutes at intersections. If the vehicle remains operational during this time, then 15 to 20 percent of vehicle pollution is unnecessary. If the car is stopped, then we will be able to control 15 to 20 percent of the vehicle pollution. ”

Responding to media queries about the lack of involvement of BJP MPs and MLAs in the ‘Red Light on, Cart Off’ campaign, Gopal Rai said, “I had made a call to all the MLAs as well, but no positive response has come yet. Is, but I hope that those people will be working to reduce pollution even at their level. This problem is not only of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Delhi government, but everyone. Therefore, if all people participate in it at their own level, then you will get success to a great extent. ”