Delhi Air Pollution Update: Delhi’s air is getting contaminated, air quality can reach serious level on Diwali

Delhi Air Pollution: Air quality in the national capital Delhi was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday and experts and government agencies say that it could step into the severe category on Diwali night. Government agencies and meteorological experts said that the change in the pollution level was recorded as the direction of the winds changed from northwest to north-northeast as the change in wind direction led to a significant reduction in stubble burning in pollution in Delhi. In the neighboring cities of Delhi, the air quality index was recorded at 304 in Faridabad, 328 in Ghaziabad, 305 in Noida, 327 in Greater Noida, 293 in Gurgaon. These indices fall into the ‘bad’ and ‘very bad’ category. Also Read – Covid-19 in Delhi Update: Delhi’s corona is worst in the country, then more than 7 thousand cases came up

In Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad in the National Capital Region, air quality remained ‘very poor’ on Thursday, while in Gurgaon it remained ‘poor’. A government agency gave this information. According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), these five neighboring cities had higher quantity of large air pollutants like PM 2.5 and PM 10. Also Read – Delhi Air Pollution News Today: Breathtaking breath in Delhi NCR, shadow smoke in many areas since morning

It is worth mentioning that AQI between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, 51 and 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 is ‘bad’, 301 and 400 is ‘very bad’. And between 401 and 500 are considered in the ‘severe’ (emergency) category. Also Read – Covid Crisis in Delhi: Pollution and Corona Cases Increase Concern of Delhi, Nearly 7000 new cases in 24 hours

According to the board, the air quality index of the last 24 hours in the neighboring cities of Delhi coming to the National Capital Region on the CPCB’s Sameer app till 3200 hours in Ghaziabad, 327 in Greater Noida, 305 in Noida, 304 in Faridabad, 293 in Gurgaon. were recorded. On Wednesday, it was 360 in Ghaziabad, 340 in Greater Noida, 327 in Faridabad, 309 in Noida and 288 in Gurgaon.

The IMD said that the air was calm in the morning and the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.6 degrees Celsius. Cool air and low minimum temperatures keep pollutants close to the surface, while moving air causes these particles to scatter rapidly. IMD said that western disturbances could increase wind speed and improve air quality in Delhi-NCR after Diwali.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional weather forecasting center of the department, said that light rains are likely to occur on Sunday under the influence of western disturbance but it is yet to be seen whether it is enough to wash away the pollutants.

“But the air quality of Delhi-NCR is likely to improve after Diwali due to increased wind speed,” he said. On Sunday, the maximum wind speed is expected to be around 12 to 15 km per hour. “

VK Soni, head of IMD’s Environmental Research Center, said that Diwali night air quality could reach ‘severe’ levels due to the cool air and firecrackers. He said the wind speed may increase after that and the wind direction will be towards east-southeast. Sony said that there will be a significant improvement in air quality on 16 November.

‘Travel’, an air quality monitoring body of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said that if firecrackers are not fired on Diwali, the PM 2.5 level in Delhi is likely to be the lowest in the last four years.

Safar said that due to no emission from firecrackers during Diwali, the pollution level is likely to remain at the upper limit of the ‘very poor’ category. Safar says that due to burning of stubble, AQI may increase ‘moderate to moderate’ in the next two days. He said that emissions related to burning of fire may increase PM 2.5 in the early hours of 15 November.

The CPCB on Wednesday banned hot mix plants and stone-crushing machines (stone crushers) till 17 November as pollution levels are expected to rise due to festive weather. It has also asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to take immediate steps to ban burning of stubble. He has asked the administration in Delhi-NCR to monitor the burning of bio fuels.