Delhi Air Pollution Update: Delhi’s air is still poisonous, beyond AQI level 447

Air pollution in Delhi: The pollution situation in Delhi has worsened. Today, on Friday morning, it reached the most dangerous category. On Friday morning, there was a mist in Delhi and surrounding areas in the morning itself. Also Read – CJI’s Advice to Lawyers, Cycle Instead of Your Beautiful Cars

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 408 in Anand Vihar in Delhi, 447 in Bawana, 404 in Padpadganj and 411 in Wazirpur. Also Read – Air polluters in Delhi-NCR no longer good, fine of 1 crore, will be 5 years in jail

Despite all efforts, the air of Delhi is continuously deteriorating. As such, efforts are on at the government level. The central government is making a law through an ordinance issued by the President, in which those violating the law can be punished with a sentence of five years and a fine of one crore rupees. Also Read – Delhi Air Pollution: ‘Red light on, cart off’ campaign started in Delhi, know what to do now

#WATCH: Air pollution continues to rise in Delhi as Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorates; morning visuals from India Gate. pic.twitter.com/saqeLK3wwY – ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

Yesterday i.e. on Thursday also, the air quality level in the national capital was in the ‘severe’ category. The increase in pollution levels has been observed due to slowing of wind speed and increasing incidence of burning of straw.

The Central Government’s Air Quality Alert System said that on Wednesday, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh saw a significant increase in incidents of burning of straw, which affected air quality in Delhi-National Capital Region and other parts of Northwest India. Might be possible.

According to the system, about three thousand incidents of stubble burning occurred in Punjab. The air quality index (AQI) 397 was recorded in the city at 11 am.

The twenty-four-hour average AQI was 297 on Wednesday, 312 on Tuesday, 353 on Monday, 349 on Sunday, 345 on Saturday and 366 on Friday.

On Thursday, AQI was recorded in the ‘severe’ category at 16 monitoring stations including Shadipur (405), Patparganj (411), Jahangirpuri (429) and Vivek Vihar (432).

It is worth mentioning that AQI between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, 51 and 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 is ‘bad’, 301 and 400 is ‘very bad’. And between 401 and 500 is considered ‘serious’.