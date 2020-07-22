Delhi Airport Quarantine Guidelines: If you want to travel by air, pay attention to Delhi, the quarantine will be done for so many days

Delhi Airport Quarantine Guidelines: With respect to the ever increasing corona cases, the Delhi Air Port Authority has issued guidelines for all passengers coming to Delhi by air travel. At present, these guidelines are only for foreign travelers, but after July 31, all the passengers coming to Delhi after domestic flying will have to follow these guidelines. The Air Port Authority said that now passengers coming to Delhi will be required to stay in the Institutional Quarantine for 7 days. Also Read – Joffra Archer to be out of third test after revealing racist remarks

Guidelines for international passengers Also Read – Mumbai lockdown: Bus not getting to go to office, angry mob tries to stop Mumbai local

Please tell that only Institutional Quarantine will not work. After this, the traveler will also have to stay in the home quarantine. In the circular issued by Delhi Airport, it has been said that if the passengers coming to Delhi and want to stay in Delhi NCR, then they must first do their health screening. There will be two stages of health screening. Also Read – Bhopal Lockdown News Update: Lockdown is in these areas of Bhopal, medical emergency does not leave out

The first phase will be the primary stage of screening in which the passenger will be screened at the airport itself and then the second phase will be screened by the Delhi government. Only after reports of both screenings will be determined where to stop the passenger.

The guideline also states that the traveler will have to bear the expenses of the institutional quarantine and for this he will have to deposit the money in advance. Let me tell you that at present, only France and America were allowed to fly in India.

So far, India has allowed Air France to operate 28 flights to Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai from July 18 to August 1, while United Airlines, based in the US, has to operate 18 flights between July 17 and July 31. Has been allowed