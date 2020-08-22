Entertainment

Delhi: Big attack plot failed, ISIS terrorist arrested with explosives near Dhaula Kuan Ring Road

August 22, 2020
new Delhi: The police team got a big success in Delhi on Saturday, the police arrested an ISIS terrorist during an encounter near Dhaula Kuan Ring Road. A huge amount of explosive material has been found from the terrorist. According to preliminary information, the name of the terrorist caught is being described as Yusuf. Also Read – Delhi Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Guidelines: Pandals will fade in Ganesh Chaturthi, Guidelines released

Regarding the encounter, DCP Pramod Singh Kushwaha of Delhi Police said that there was an encounter between the police team and the terrorists near Dhaula Kuan Rig Road and a terrorist has been arrested in it. Delhi Police started the operation to catch the terrorists on Friday night, after which a terrorist has been arrested on Saturday morning. Also Read – Delhi Containment zones list: Things are improving in Delhi, number of container zones is now less than 500, see full list

At present, the encounter of the special team of police is still going on. According to the information from the sources, these terrorists had come to execute an attack on a big celebrity.

