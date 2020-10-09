Delhi Cabinet approves tree plantation policy, 20 crore smog tower to be installed in Connaught Place

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet has approved a tree planting policy for the conservation of trees. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave this information. Also, Chief Minister Kejriwal announced that the Delhi Cabinet has approved the installation of ‘Smog Tower’ in Connaught Place. Its construction will be completed in ten months and an amount of 20 crores has been allocated. He said, “The Delhi government has passed the tree transplantation policy. Under this, 80 percent of such trees which have been uprooted will be planted again. The agency will be paid only if 80 percent of the trees are planted. ” Also Read – Double decker train between Jaipur-Delhi will run from October 10, this is the timing

Explain that the pollution level in Delhi reaches a dangerous level every year. In view of this, the Delhi government is taking steps from now. Considering the pollution, the Delhi government has decided to install a smog tower costing Rs 20 crore in Connaught Place, while the central government will install the same tower in Anand Vihar.

Earlier, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai inaugurated the 'Green War Room' on Thursday in the Delhi Secretariat to monitor the steps taken to reduce pollution levels in the city. The minister said that a ten-member team led by senior scientists Mohan George and BL Chawla to monitor the level of primary factors of pollution, steps taken to prevent pollution and complaints received through the 'Green Delhi' mobile app Has been formed.

Satellite-related data will also be analyzed in the war room, pertaining to fires in neighboring states. Rai said that many agencies are working to tackle the problem of pollution in Delhi and a war room has been created to coordinate the efforts of all of them. The Minister told reporters that the Green War Room has three large screens, one of which is for monitoring the primary factors of pollution and wind speed such as PM 2.5, PM 10, ozone, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide.

