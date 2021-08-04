Delhi Cantt Rape-Homicide Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who fell from the level whilst giving a speech, went to satisfy the kinfolk of the deceased lady

Delhi Cantt Rape-Homicide Case:After allegedly raping a nine-year-old lady within the Cantt house in Delhi, the topic of burning her lifeless frame has develop into very popular. On Wednesday, Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived to satisfy the alleged kinfolk of the deceased lady. Once he reached the level to ship a speech after assembly the sufferer’s circle of relatives. The folk began shouting slogans towards him. There was once a scuffle on his level and as a result of this he fell from the level. On the other hand, the safety workforce took him over. Delhi Police left from there with Arvind Kejriwal.Additionally Learn – Delhi Information: Homicide after raping 9-year-old lady in Delhi, 4 together with priest arrested. Kejriwal calls for putting

Kejriwal mentioned – will give monetary help to the circle of relatives of the sufferer Additionally Learn – Heart rejected the proposal, Delhi cupboard’s large determination – MLAs will now get Rs 30,000 per 30 days wage

Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that the Delhi executive will give monetary help of Rs 10 lakh to the sufferer’s circle of relatives and the topic shall be investigated via a Justice of the Peace. He wrote within the tweet, ‘Met the lady’s circle of relatives and shared their ache. Will give monetary help of Rs 10 lakh to the circle of relatives. There shall be a magisterial inquiry into the topic. Giant legal professionals shall be engaged to get the culprits punished. The central executive must take strict steps to reinforce regulation and order in Delhi, we can cooperate absolutely. Additionally Learn – Delhi Information: Delhi Police busts faux name heart, 12 folks arrested

CM @ArvindKejriwal met the sufferer’s circle of relatives Monetary help of ₹ 10 lakh to the circle of relatives and magisterial inquiry into the topic To get the culprits punished within the case, the most important legal professionals shall be engaged within the courtroom. The central executive must take strict steps to revive regulation and order, we can cooperate absolutely. %.twitter.com/oBiJN9KrRJ — Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration Delhi (@AAPDelhi) August 4, 2021

This incident came about in Cantt house of ​​Delhi

Allow us to tell that the inside track of the dying of a 9-year-old lady was once published in Delhi Cantt house on Sunday, through which it’s been mentioned that the lady was once raped and murdered and her frame was once burnt silently. After this incident got here to gentle, Delhi Police is investigating the topic and until now 4 folks had been arrested on this case. A case has been registered on this case beneath the homicide and POCSO Act.