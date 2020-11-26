Delhi Chalo Agitation: Tension on Haryana border due to farmers ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, heavy police force deployed

Delhi Chalo Agitation: Due to the ‘Delhi Chalo’ movement of farmers against the three agricultural laws of the Center, life has been affected in the whole of Haryana. The Haryana government has completely sealed all its borders with Punjab. Farmers of Punjab have gone on a march to Delhi against agricultural laws. Thousands of farmers have gathered near the borders of Haryana. The Haryana Police has to struggle a lot to disperse them. Also Read – Delhi Border Seal: Millions of farmers move towards Delhi, tight security at border, diverted traffic

Officials said that a large number of Haryana Police has been deployed along the borders with Punjab. He said that Haryana Police has been deployed in sufficient numbers on the borders along Delhi. The BJP government in Haryana had said that it would close its borders with Punjab on 26 and 27 November in view of the farmers taking out a procession towards Delhi.

Delhi Police said on Wednesday that it had rejected all requests from various farmer organizations to protest against the new agricultural laws of the Center in the national capital. Police had said that legal action will be taken against the protesting farmers when they come to the city to make any kind of mobilization in the midst of Kovid-19 epidemic.

Buta Singh Burjil, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Daconda), said on Thursday that the farmers are ready to stage ‘Delhi Chalo’. He said, “We are ready to move towards Delhi to pressurize the Central Government to withdraw its new laws which are not in the interest of the farmer community.”

Farmers of Punjab are representing 30 farmer organizations. All arrangements including ration, water are visible on the tractors of the farmers. They have started gathering on their tractor-trolleys near the borders of Haryana. He also condemned Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s decision to seal the borders of the state.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers protesting in Ambala and Kurukshetra districts were showered with water to disperse them and prevent them from going to Delhi. Haryana authorities have also imposed Section 144 of CrPC in many areas to stop the protest. Meanwhile, thousands of farmers spent the night in makeshift tents and tractor-trolleys during the winter and rainy season.

Farmers’ organizations have said that wherever they are stopped going to the national capital, they will sit on dharna wherever they are stopped. In Haryana, the opposition Congress has also accused the BJP-led government of trying to suppress the voice of the farmers.