Delhi chalo kisan March: Amarinder Singh’s message to farmers- Home Minister’s statement welcome step, listen to him

Chandigarh Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged the protesting farmers to accept the request to shift to a designated place at the behest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, thus paving the way for early talks to resolve their issues.

Amarinder Singh reacted to Shah's offer to consult with the farmers at the earliest, saying that it was in the interest of the farming community and the nation at large. The Chief Minister said that the Centre's willingness to listen to the farmers reflects Shah's statement is a welcome move; discussion on the issue of agricultural laws is the only solution to the current deadlock.

Singh's statement came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the farmers on Saturday to go to Burari Maidan in the national capital to protest. In addition, the Home Minister also said that the central government is ready to negotiate with the farmers as soon as they go to the designated site.

The Home Minister has made it clear that the Government of India is ready to consider every problem and demand of the farmers, but the talks will be held only after the farmers are shifted to Nirankari Maidan, Buradi, the venue set for their protest.

Shah said in his appeal, “For the last few days, farmers from Punjab and Haryana and some other parts of the country have been coming to the border of Delhi. Since yesterday, farmers have gathered on two major highways near the Delhi border. Farmers are facing a lot of problems due to heavy cold. Other people are also facing problems. “

He said, “Therefore, I have a humble appeal to our peasant brothers that the government has made a proper arrangement for you in Burari, Delhi, where you can demonstrate yourself.” Shah said that a delegation of farmers should address their problems On December 3, the Central Government has been invited for detailed talks.

“Some farmer unions and farmers have demanded that the talks be held immediately instead of December 3,” he said. Therefore, I assure everyone that the Central Government is ready to discuss with you as soon as you reach the ground (Burari). “