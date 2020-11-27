Delhi Chalo March: Protesters are with the farmers on the road in Bhakiu, Uttar Pradesh too

Rakesh Singh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (apolitical) has said that the government should talk to the farmers opposing the agricultural laws and withdraw the disputed law. Also Read – Delhi Metro News Update: Metro will not run for these cities even today, DMRC stops NCR to Delhi Metro service till further orders

He said that the government should give legal recognition to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and ensure that no merchant or mill owner will buy grain at a lower rate than the crop for which the government has fixed the minimum rate. If purchases are made from farmers at a lower rate then legal action will be taken by registering a case against the buyer.

Tikait told this on the phone on Friday.

He said that the farmers of Haryana, Punjab are going to protest in Delhi, the Bharatiya Kisan Union is fully supporting and Bhakiyu will support the farmers protesting at road jams at various places in Uttar Pradesh today.

He also condemned the farmers for lathi charge and water showers during the winter season.

