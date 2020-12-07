Entertainment

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Singhu Border: Kejriwal will go to the border today, the movement will get support!

December 7, 2020
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Singhu Border: Thousands of farmers’ organizations have been calling for a Bharat Bandh on yesterday, 8 December, against the three agricultural laws of the central government, in thousands of agitators on various borders in Delhi. Various political parties have supported this Bharat Bandh of farmers. The Aam Aadmi Party has also supported the farmers’ movement in Delhi. Also Read – Bharat Bandh On 8 December 2020: Trouble will increase in Delhi, Tracy Unions gave support

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit the Singhu boarder today. Thousands of farmers are agitating here. They have been sitting here on dharna for the last 12 days. Along with Kejriwal, other ministers of the Delhi government can also go to the Singhu border. Also Read – Echoing Movement Abroad: Demonstration in support of farmers in London, many arrested

According to the information, Kejriwal will go there to take stock of the arrangements at the Singhu border. Significantly, in this winter season, the Delhi government has claimed to make all the arrangements for the agitating farmers.

Till now all round talks between farmers and Indian government have failed. In such a situation, farmers organizations have called for a Bharat Bandh on December 8. Congress and other opposition regional parties have decided to support the Bharat Bandh.

