Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal worshiped Diwali at Akshardham temple, many other ministers also joined

new Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performed Diwali prayers and chants at 7:30 pm in Delhi's Akshardham Temple on Diwali night. During this time, the family of the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues were also involved in this puja. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while giving a message to the people of Delhi on the occasion of Deepawali, said, "May you be the home of Mother Laxmi in everyone's home, everyone's Mars". Happy Diwali to all the countrymen, May Ma Lakshmi's blessings be with you all the time.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, this time on Diwali, we all Delhiites are doing Lakshmi Pujan together. During this time, everyone should come to television in their homes and worship Lakshmi with us in one voice. If two crore people of Delhi together perform Lakshmi Puja in one voice, then every family in Delhi will have Mars. He said, pollution is increasing in Delhi, if we burn firecrackers, then we are playing with the lives of ourselves, our family and the people of entire Delhi.

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal takes part in #Diwali celebrations at Akshardham temple. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also present. pic.twitter.com/CglvJZ95ug – ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

In Delhi, there is a great havoc of both corona and pollution at this time. To deal with this situation, the people of Delhi and the Government of Delhi are trying together. The situation of Corona is getting worse due to pollution. Every year there is pollution on these days, because the smoke of stubble burning comes towards Delhi.

#WATCH: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal takes part in #Diwali celebrations at Akshardham temple. State Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are also present. pic.twitter.com/UhPbBdDDCk – ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

Kejriwal said, the sad part is that due to stubble burning, this pollution is happening for the last several years, but those governments did not take any concrete steps for their farmers. I spoke to the farmers of those states and the farmers said that we do not want to burn the straw, burning the straw leaves bacteria in our soil. Our soil is less fertile due to burning of bacteria, but what solution do we have, our governments have not done anything for us.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has taken very good steps to solve the problem. The people of Delhi and the Government of Delhi together with the Pusa Institute have given a solution to the stubble that now there is no need to burn the straw. Pusa Institute has made a chemical, if spraying that chemical on the straw, then the straw is converted into compost within about 20 days. CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the last time we had tasted not to burn crackers during Deepawali. This time too, all of us will celebrate Deepawali together, but will not burn crackers under any circumstances.