Delhi CM Kejriwal also torn copy of agricultural law, asked – how much more will the government take?

Delhi Assembly Session: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tore the copy of the Agricultural Law during a special day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and said that Delhi today rejected all 3 agricultural laws and appealed to the Central Government to withdraw these black laws. More than 20 farmers have died during the 20-day protest. On an average, one farmer is martyred daily in this movement. How many more people will take the life of the government.

Kejriwal asked what was the hurry to pass the Farm Law in Parliament during the epidemic? This is the first time that 3 laws were passed without voting in Rajya Sabha… I tore 3 laws in this assembly and appealed to the Center not to be worse than the British.

What was the hurry to get farm laws passed in Parliament during pandemic? It has happened for 1st time that 3 laws were passed without voting in Rajya Sabha… I hereby tear 3 farm laws in this assembly & appeal center not to become worst than Britishers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/zvc2Dx1w3E pic.twitter.com/rUOACIQwp3
– ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020

In the Delhi Assembly session, CM Arvind Kejriwal fiercely targeted the Modi government on the new agricultural laws. During this, Kejriwal tore a copy of agricultural laws. He said that every farmer has become Bhagat Singh in the dharna. The government is saying that they are reaching out to the farmers and trying to explain the benefits of farm bills. The UP CM told the farmers that they will benefit from these bills as their land will not be taken away. Is it getting it right?