Delhi CM Kejriwal Unfastened Bijli Plan: After Punjab-Uttarakhand, now Kejriwal will give loose electrical energy in Goa too, made this promise

Delhi CM Kejriwal Unfastened Bijli Plan: Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal will now give 300 gadgets of electrical energy loose to the folk of Goa after Punjab-Uttarakhand. Arvind Kejriwal, who arrived in Goa on his two-day seek advice from, has introduced loose electrical energy earlier than the Goa meeting elections. Arvind Kejriwal stated that if the Aam Aadmi Birthday party executive is shaped in Goa this time, then other folks gets 300 gadgets of electrical energy loose each month and except for this, electrical energy can be totally loose for the farmers. Allow us to let you know that that is the 3rd state after Punjab and Uttarakhand the place Delhi CM Kejriwal has made such a press release.

Kejriwal made 3 guarantees

Arvind Kejriwal stated that each circle of relatives within the state gets 300 gadgets of electrical energy loose each month. Upon getting loose electrical energy, the electrical energy expenses of 87 p.c other folks will come to 0. He stated that the electrical energy invoice of 73 p.c other folks in Delhi is 0. After this, he stated that the second one ensure is that the entire outdated electrical energy expenses can be waived and the 3rd promise is that individuals gets electrical energy for twenty-four hours.

Stated- ‘Goa’s climate is lovely, politics is corrupt’

Delhi CM stated that Goa’s climate may be very gorgeous, however Goa’s politics may be very unhealthy, corrupt. Kejriwal stated that now the folk of Goa need trade. Speaking to the folk right here, individuals are asking that if electrical energy will also be to be had 24 hours and loose electrical energy in Delhi, then why don’t you in Goa?

Arvind Kejriwal stated that we had shaped the celebration to serve the folk, no longer for politics. Meeting elections are to be held in Goa subsequent 12 months and the Aam Aadmi Birthday party has made up our minds to contest this election.