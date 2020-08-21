Delhi CM strongly praised ‘Corona warriors’, said – put life to serve people

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the family of Raju, an MCD scavenger who lost his life from the corona infection, and handed him a check for Rs 1 crore. At the same time, his family was also assured of all possible help. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “We are proud of all the Corona Warriors who have served the people by putting their lives at stake.” Also Read – Supreme Court allows Jain temples to open in Mumbai, no relaxation found for Ganpati Festival

During this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Raju was an employee in our MCD. Was doing duty at MCD’s Corona Hospital Hindurao. While doing duty he got infected with Corona and died while serving people. I met his family today and have given a support of one crore rupees to the family. ” Also Read – Ayurvedic doctor filed PIL in court, said – got treatment of corona, then the court imposed a fine

He said, “We cannot bring his life back, but I hope that the family will get some help with this amount.” In fact, Raju, who lives in Majnu’s Tila area, was a cleaning worker in the MCD. He was infected with the corona while on duty at MCD’s Corona Hospital Hindurao and died during treatment. Also Read – Lalu Yadav faces coronation threat, 9 soldiers found in security Kovid-19 positive

(Input IANS)