Delhi Coldest Day: Severe winter will fall in Delhi this year; 14-year record is broken this morning

Delhi Temperature Today 20 November 2020: This year it seems that the entire winter record in Delhi and NCR is going to be broken. Its glimpse has started appearing since November. Today was a good winter in Delhi on Friday. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the national capital on Friday morning was 7.5 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest temperature recorded in November in at least 14 years.

Mahesh Palawat, an expert with Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said the minimum temperature was below 10 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal, along with the coldest air in the city.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius today – the lowest, in this winter season, which begins from the month of October. This is due to snowfall in plain and hilly areas. This dip in temperature will continue for next 2 days: Kuldeep Srivastava, IMD, Delhi

The India Meteorological Department has declared cold winds in the plains, where the minimum temperature is below 10 degree Celsius and the temperature is being recorded at 4.5 degree Celsius below normal for two consecutive days.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Delhi was 7.5 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest temperature recorded in November in the last 14 years at least.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 11.5 ° C in November last year, 10.5 ° C in 2018 and 7.6 ° C in 2017. The lowest ever temperature of 3.9 ° C was recorded on 28 November 1938.