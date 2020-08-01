Delhi Containment zones list: Things are improving in Delhi, number of container zones is now less than 500, see full list

Delhi Containment Zones: After extensive review by Delhi government, the number of Kovid-19 contested areas in the national capital has come down to 496. The Delhi government has provided relief to thousands of people living in such restricted areas. Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot said in a statement on Saturday that till the end of July, the number of unoccupied areas in Delhi was 715, affecting around 3.5 lakh people. With this number reduced to 496 now, only about one lakh people will be affected by them. Also Read – Delhi Govt gave this discount for street vendors and hawkers, said this on the weekly market

Officials said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has done this review when the Union Health Ministry issued a memorandum earlier this week asking all states and union territories to review the banned areas, which said It was said that 14 days after the last Kovid-19 patient has been allowed to be notified a normal area as a normal area. This work was first done 28 days after the last patient was cured.

Gehlot said in a tweet, "On the wish of Honorable Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the last 2 days, all the unoccupied areas of Delhi were reviewed extensively with every DM and monitoring team." In Delhi, if any area has three or If more people are found infected with Kovid-19, then the district administration of that area declares the area a barred area.

The minister said in the statement, “During the last two days, every detached area was comprehensively reviewed with the revenue and health officials. The result has been very satisfactory. The number of 715 detained areas has now come down to 496. While earlier 348099 people from these areas were affected, their movement was banned, now only 106211 people will be affected. “The situation was reviewed again by the Chief Minister, who directed to conduct such a review at regular intervals.

A senior government official said that the Delhi government was demanding a change in the norms of the barred areas, as some restricted areas in the city were closed for three-four months and a large number of people were forced to stay indoors.