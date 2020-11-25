Delhi Corona Cases Update: Corona of Corona in Delhi, 109 people died in one day, more than 6200 new cases

Delhi Corona Cases Update: The Coronavirus (Delhi coronavirus situations) in Delhi is not taking the name of the shortage. The crisis of corona is constantly increasing among the people of Delhi. Currently, the national capital Delhi remains the center of the corona. On Tuesday, 6,224 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Delhi and the infection rate was recorded at 10.14 percent, while 109 more deaths due to the disease increased the number of people who lost their lives to 8,621 in the national capital. Also Read – Delhi Schools Not to Open: Schools will not open in Delhi at present, government has given this big reason

According to the latest bulletin released by the Delhi Health Department, these cases were reported after 61,381 investigations, including 24,602 RT-PCR investigations conducted on Monday. The national capital had recorded the highest ever number of 8,593 new cases in a single day on November 11.

109 more people died on Tuesday, while 121 people died on Monday. This is the seventh time in the last 13 days when the number of daily deaths has crossed the 100 mark. The highest number of 131 people died so far on November 18 from the epidemic.

The number of patients undergoing treatment on Tuesday was 38,501, which was 37,329 on Monday. According to the bulletin, the total number of Kovid-19 cases in Delhi has increased to 5,40,541, out of which 4,93,419 people have been cured.

The capital Delhi is one of the most affected states of Corona these days. In the last several days, most cases of corona are coming out in Delhi itself. In recent times, the death rate of corona in Delhi has also increased.