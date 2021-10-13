Delhi Corona Replace: 31 new circumstances of corona within the remaining 24 hours in Delhi; No person misplaced his lifestyles for the 3rd consecutive day

Delhi Corona Newest Replace: On Wednesday, 31 new circumstances of corona have been reported within the nation’s capital Delhi and no affected person died throughout this era. That is the 3rd consecutive day in Delhi when no affected person died of corona an infection. All through this era in Delhi, 58 folks have additionally been a hit in beating Corona.Additionally Learn – Manoj Tiwari, protesting out of doors CM Kejriwal’s area injured, BJP MP hit via water cannon; admitted to clinic

Now the positivity fee in Delhi has long past as much as 0.05%. In step with the newest information launched via the Well being Division, there are these days 338 lively corona sufferers in Delhi.

COVID19 | Delhi stories 31 new circumstances, 58 recoveries and 0 deaths within the remaining 24 hours; lively circumstances 338 %.twitter.com/Gfycz4bNbI – ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021



In step with the document launched via the Well being Division, up to now 14,13,856 folks were cured after remedy within the nationwide capital. Now the overall choice of inflamed folks in Delhi has greater to fourteen,39,283, whilst 25,089 folks have died because of this fatal virus up to now.