Delhi Corona Replace: Corona an infection larger in Delhi, 86 new circumstances in remaining 24 hours; Perfect collection of circumstances in 5 months

Delhi Coronavirus Replace: The circumstances of corona an infection have larger once more in Delhi. On Saturday, 86 new circumstances have been reported within the nationwide capital. That is the primary time within the remaining 5 months that such a lot of circumstances had been reported. Previous, 85 new circumstances have been reported within the capital on Thursday and 69 on Friday. The nice factor is that there was once no dying because of an infection within the remaining 24 hours. This data was once printed within the information launched via the Well being Division of the State Govt. It has additionally been instructed via the Well being Division that right through this time 68 folks had been a success in beating Corona. There are these days 484 energetic circumstances of corona within the nationwide capital and the whole collection of inflamed has larger to fourteen,42,090, whilst 25,100 sufferers have died thus far.

Within the capital, 14,16,506 folks have additionally been a success in beating this fatal virus. Within the nationwide capital, the an infection fee has now larger to 0.13 p.c.



Previous, the positivity fee was once 0.12 on Friday and zero.15% on Thursday. Up to now two Kovid sufferers have died in Delhi this month. In November, 7 sufferers died of infectious illness, 4 in October and 5 in September.

(Enter: ANI)