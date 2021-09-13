Delhi Corona Replace: No lifestyles used to be misplaced from Corona for the 6th consecutive day in Delhi, 17 new circumstances within the final 24 hours

Delhi Corona Newest Replace: On Monday, 17 new circumstances of corona had been reported within the nation’s capital Delhi and no affected person died all the way through this era. That is the 6th consecutive day within the capital of the rustic when no affected person has died of corona. In Delhi, 30 folks were cured of corona within the final 24 hours.Additionally Learn – Chandni Chowk of Delhi has turn into extra stunning now, you’ll experience boulevard meals until 12 pm

Now the positivity fee in Delhi has long past as much as 0.04%. In line with the newest knowledge launched through the Well being Division, there are actually 377 energetic circumstances in Delhi.

COVID19 | Delhi reviews 17 new circumstances, 30 recoveries and 0 deaths; energetic circumstances 377, positivity fee 0.04% %.twitter.com/ivNadiZMKP – ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021



In line with the file launched through the Well being Division, to this point 14,12,790 folks were cured after remedy within the nationwide capital. Now the entire selection of inflamed folks in Delhi has larger to fourteen,38,250, whilst 25,083 folks have died because of this fatal virus to this point.

