Delhi Corona Replace: No lifestyles was once misplaced from Corona for the tenth consecutive day in Delhi, 366 new circumstances within the final 24 hours

Delhi Corona Newest Replace: On Monday, 32 new circumstances of corona had been reported within the nation's capital Delhi and no affected person died all the way through this era. That is the tenth consecutive day within the nation's capital Delhi when no affected person has died of corona. In Delhi, 37 other folks have additionally been cured from Corona within the final 24 hours.

Now the positivity charge in Delhi has larger to 0.06%. Consistent with the newest information launched through the Well being Division, as soon as once more the choice of lively sufferers in Delhi has come all the way down to not up to 400. There at the moment are 366 lively sufferers within the capital.

Delhi stories 24 new #COVID19 circumstances, 66 recoveries and nil deaths within the final 24 hours. General circumstances 14,38,658

General recoveries 14,13,182

Dying toll 25,085 Energetic circumstances 391 %.twitter.com/ZfLnwhYwrh – ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

Consistent with the document launched through the Well being Division, thus far 14,13,295 other folks were cured after remedy within the nationwide capital. Now the entire choice of inflamed other folks in Delhi has larger to fourteen,38,746, whilst 25,085 other folks have died because of this fatal virus thus far.