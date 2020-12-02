Delhi Corona Update: Around 4000 new cases of corona and 82 deaths in Delhi, the figure of infected reached 5,78,324

Delhi Coronavirus News: Corona continues to wreak havoc in India. Kovid-19 (Covid-19) has so far infected more than 95 lakh people in the country and more than 1 lakh 38 thousand have lost their lives. Corona cases are increasing rapidly in many states. Meanwhile, in the capital of the country, the number of its infected people has reached beyond 5 lakh 78 thousand. In the last 24 hours, 3944 new cases of corona were reported in Delhi and 82 people died during this period. Also Read – Travel Guidelines: If you are planning to travel during the Corona period, keep these guidelines in mind, every state has its own rules…

Delhi reports 3,944 new COVID-19 cases, 5,329 recoveries, and 82 deaths, as per Delhi Health Department Also Read – BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Abhay Bhardwaj dies of corona infection, PM Modi condolences Total cases: 5,78,324 Also Read – Delhi Corona Updates: More than 4 thousand cases of Corona and 86 deaths in the last 24 hours in Delhi Total recoveries: 5,38,680 Death toll: 9,342 Active cases: 30,302 pic.twitter.com/37x9OuEYXJ – ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

According to the latest information given by Delhi’s Health Department on Wednesday, 5,329 people have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours in Delhi. In Delhi, the number of patients recovering from corona has increased to 5,38,680 whereas there are 30,302 active cases. So far 9,342 people have died in the capital from Corona and the number of infected has reached 5,78,324.