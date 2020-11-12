Delhi Corona Update: Corona broke all records so far in Delhi, more than 8 thousand new cases came out

Delhi Coronavirus News: Corona continues to wreak havoc in Delhi, the country’s capital. For the first time, Corona broke all records here and more than 8000 new cases came out in 24 hours. A total of 8,593 new cases have been reported in Delhi on Wednesday, which is the highest ever in a day. During this time 85 people died and the figure rose to 7228. Here the death toll is also the highest in the last 5 months. Also Read – High court reprimands Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘AAP’ government, says- Corona out of control in Delhi

The total number of infected people in Delhi has now been 4,59,975, while 4,10,118 people have been cured after treatment. Here 7,264 have been cured in the last 24 hours. Let us know that the highest number of deaths in one day in Delhi occurred on June 16, when 93 infected people died.

On the other hand, the total number of corona infects in the country has crossed 86 million. On Wednesday, November 11, 44,281 new COVID-19 cases have been registered, while 512 patients have died during this period. After the arrival of new case cases, the total number of cases has increased to 86,36,011. However, the total number of recovers has also crossed 80 lakh.

The total number of patients recovering in the last 24 hours is 50,326. So far 80,13,783 people have been cured from Corona in the country, while a total of 1,27,571 people have died.