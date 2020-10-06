Delhi Corona Update: Second phase of Corona virus ends in Delhi, situation under control- Kejriwal

Delhi Corona Update: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the second phase of the Corona virus reaching the peak in the national capital has passed and the situation has been controlled to a great extent. Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has increased the tests to detect infection faster. Also Read – Government of India planning to buy Sputnik V? Corona vaccination expected to begin soon!

“The second phase of Kovid-19 reached its peak in Delhi on September 17 when 4,500 cases were reported across the city,” he said. The situation has been controlled to a great extent. ”The Chief Minister also said that 10,000 beds are now empty in hospitals. He said, ‘I hope the second phase will also pass slowly.’ Also Read – Viral: Corona will end with steam of cooker! Learn what is the new desi jugaad …

Please tell that the figure of corona infected in Delhi is 2,92,560 and so far more than 5500 people have lost their lives. At the same time, the number of corona infections in the country has reached close to 6.7 million and till now 1,03,569 people have died. Also Read – SpiceJet is ready to fly, flight will start from December 4, so much fare

(input language)