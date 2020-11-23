Delhi Corona Update: These two markets of Delhi were banned for violation of Kovid guidelines, order returned in 24 hours

Delhi Corona Update: The markets located in Punjabi Basti and Nangloi in Delhi were closed to prevent corona infection. Orders to close the market were issued on Sunday. However, this order was withdrawn on Monday morning before 24 hours. The word lockdown was not used anywhere in the order issued by the administration. Despite this, markets were ordered to be completely closed. Earlier, the order was implemented in collaboration with the police and local administration. The markets in these areas were to remain closed till November 30, but after the order issued on Monday, now the market will not be closed. Also Read – Liquor party was going on after breaking the night curfew, police arrested 16 including six girls

According to the Delhi government, a lockdown will not be imposed in the entire capital, but the areas where the infection situation will be more serious can be closed for a few days. Dharmendra Kumar, ADM of West Delhi and senior officer of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, said in his order, Punjabi Basti, Nangloi Janta Bazaar has been ordered to be closed as some of their areas follow instructions to wear masks and maintain physical distance Was not being done correctly.

In his next order issued on Monday, ADM Dharmendra Kumar said, the order to close Punjabi Basti and Nangloi Janata Bazaar has been withdrawn. The Delhi government is not considering a lockdown in Delhi again. While giving this information officially, the government has said that traders need not worry. Lockdown will not be imposed again in Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain have confirmed this on behalf of the government.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia denied the reports of lockdown in Delhi, saying, “I want to assure the government that the government has no intention of putting a lockdown in Delhi.” However, our request to the market association is to regulate the market conditions themselves. Cooperate in establishing the right system in the markets. Along with this, there is an appeal to the people who go to the market for shopping to use masks and take care of social distancing. With this, we want to make it clear once again that there will be absolutely no lockdown in Delhi.

(Input: IANS)