Delhi Corona Updates: 2385 new corona cases in 24 hours, 9934 deaths so far

Delhi Corona Updates: Corona cases in India have reached close to one crore. It has been more than a year since Corona was knocked into the world. But no effective vaccine has been discovered so far in this epidemic. After about nine months in India, there is still a danger of corona. On Thursday, more than 29 thousand new cases of corona were reported in the country, after which the number of corona infected in the country reached close to 98 lakh. Also Read – Asian Development Bank will help developing countries to make corona vaccine easier to access

If we talk about corona infection cases in the national capital, then right now corona infection is spreading fast. On Friday, 2385 more patients of corona virus were confirmed and 60 more patients died. In the Bulletin of the Health Department, it has been told that the total number of cases of Kovid-19 in the national capital has crossed 60 lakhs, while the death toll has reached 9934. Also Read – Diabetic patient in coronas at highest risk, diabetic every other person who dies!

Delhi reports 2385 new # COVID19 cases, 2402 recoveries and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours. Also Read – Covid-19 in US: The number of deaths from Coronavirus in the US in one day is more than 9/11 Total cases 6,03,535

Total recoveries 5,74,925

Death toll 9934 Active cases 18,676 pic.twitter.com/oqZm3OCnFp – ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

Officials said that more than 71,000 samples have been tested and the rate of infection is 3.33 percent. According to the bulletin, 71,679 samples were tested a day before, including 31,724 RT-PCR tests. The number of patients being treated for infection in the city has increased to 18,676 from 18,753 a day ago. According to the bulletin, the total number of cases has reached 6,03,535. On Thursday, 1575 cases of Kovid were reported in Delhi. There are currently more than 18 thousand 700 active cases of corona virus in Delhi.