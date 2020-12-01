Entertainment

Delhi Corona Updates: Over 4 thousand Corona cases and 86 deaths in Delhi in last 24 hours

December 1, 2020
2 Min Read

Delhi Coronavirus News: Corona continues to wreak havoc in India. Kovid-19 (Covid-19) has so far infected more than 94 thousand people in the country and more than 1 lakh 37 thousand have lost their lives. Corona cases are increasing rapidly in many states. Meanwhile, in the country’s capital Delhi, the number of its infected people has reached close to 5 lakh 75 thousand. In the last 24 hours, 4,006 new cases of corona were reported in Delhi and 86 people died during this period. Also Read – BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Abhay Bhardwaj dies of corona infection, PM Modi condolences

According to the latest information given by the Health Department of Delhi on Tuesday, 5,036 people have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours in Delhi. In Delhi, the number of patients recovering from corona has increased to 5,33,351 whereas there are 31,769 active cases. So far 9,260 people have died in the capital from Corona and the figure of infected has risen to 5,74,380.

On the other hand, a total of 31,118 new cases have been reported in the country within the last 24 hours. With this, the number of infected in India has been 94,62,810. At the same time, 482 people have died in 24 hours. Due to this, a total of 1,37,621 people have died so far.

On the other hand, there are 4,35,603 active corona cases in the country at present. At the same time, 88,89,585 people have been cured by treating them and in the last 24 hours 41,985 people have been cured and they have been discharged from the hospital.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.