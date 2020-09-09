Delhi: Corona wreaks havoc, will there be lockdown again, know government’s answer

Corona Virus in Delhi: There has been a sharp increase in cases of Kovid-19 during the last fortnight in the national capital and despite the highest number of 4039 new infections reported in a single day on Wednesday, the Delhi government is likely to implement the lockdown once again Is denied State Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that the economy cannot be “completely shut down” as the livelihood of millions depends on it. Also Read – Now BMC told Kangana Ranaut – You are exempt from ‘Home isolation’ rule, because …

The minister said that the people of the city should not "panic but take extreme precaution" and show greater vigilance and responsibility in public places to deal with this health crisis. In the first nine days of this month, there have been 26,417 new cases of Corona virus infection in Delhi. On Wednesday, with more than four thousand new cases of infection, the total number of infected in the national capital has crossed two lakh. So far, 4638 people have died here due to this epidemic.

On the build-up of uneasiness in Delhi due to sudden increase in cases in September following a decrease in infection cases in August, Jain said, "This is a once-in-a-century pandemic that has come after the Spanish flu of 1918. And, people have to learn to live with Kovid-19 because it is not going to go so fast. " In an interview to the Delhi Health Minister, when asked if, given the current scenario, there may be a round of lockdown once again, he said, "Also, you do not completely shut down everything (economy)." Can, because it has the livelihood of millions of people. "

Most cases have come three days after the Metro resumed operations in a phased manner in a day of transition in the national capital. Many people believe that with the resumption of metro services, cases of corona virus infection will increase further. Asked whether the decision to start the metro service is right in the midst of increasing cases, he said, “People have to be more alert and show more responsibility in public places. If you will not wear a mask, then not only in the metro, you can get infected by infection anywhere. ”

Insisting on “no need to panic”, Jain said, “As I said, we have to learn to live with Kovid. Earlier it was believed that the virus would end in summer or it would be less active during monsoon. It still exists. Looks like it’s going to be around for a long time. ” While the Delhi Metro was closed from March 22, the nationwide nationwide bandh was implemented from March 25 in the country, in which people were forced to stay in homes and commercial activities came to a standstill. The activity to reopen the economy began in phases in June. Jain said, “If there was a lockdown solution then no new case would come out. The number of new cases in the country is reaching 90 thousand daily and the process of ‘unlock’ is still ongoing. The lockdown is not over yet. “