Delhi Coronavirus: 131 patients died of Kovid-19 in Delhi in one day, CM Kejriwal convened all-party meeting

Delhi Coronavirus Latest News Updates: 7,486 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Delhi on Wednesday while 131 more patients died due to infection. This information was provided by officers. Officials said that this is the highest ever death toll from Kovid-19 in a single day. With this, the total cases of infection exceeded five lakh and the number of dead reached 7,943. Also Read – Chinese officials claim – Corona virus found on fish packets sent from India to China

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Health Department of Delhi, these new cases of Kovid-19 came out a day ago by examination of 62,232 samples. According to the bulletin, the rate of infection in Delhi is 12.03 percent. Currently 42,458 patients of Kovid-19 are undergoing treatment in the city. According to the bulletin, the total number of infections has increased to 5,03,084. Also Read – Corona virus havoc in Maharashtra, more than 5000 new cases found, 100 more deaths

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation of the Kovid-19 epidemic in Delhi. Officials gave this information on Wednesday. Since October 28 in Delhi, a significant increase has been reported in new cases of Kovid-19. On 28 October, the number of cases reported daily had crossed 5,000 for the first time. The number crossed the 8,000 mark on 11 November. Also Read – 86 students and 10 teachers in Haryana schools corona infected, stir in administration

Officials said that leaders of Aam Aadmi Party, BJP, Congress and other parties have been called for the meeting. Opposition parties said they would take up issues such as “inadequate” investigations and insist on the proper implementation of precautionary measures. An official in this regard said, “The Chief Minister will hold an all-party meeting to discuss the situation of Kovid-19 in Delhi.” This meeting will be held on Thursday at 11 am. “

A leader of the Aam Aadmi Party said that the growing cases of Kovid-19 will be discussed, and the Chief Minister will seek cooperation from all leaders, MPs and MLAs of various parties to spread awareness in their respective constituencies. Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta said that he will attend the meeting, but this step has been taken late.

He said, “I would suggest that you government strictly implement security measures like putting face masks in the markets and following physical distance instructions instead of talking about lockdown.”

“I will also ask the Chief Minister to improve facilities like ICU beds in hospitals so that more patients can be treated there,” Gupta said. Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary will also attend the all-party meeting on Thursday. He said, “We have been raising the issue of insufficient investigation. Apart from this, we will also raise the issue of ban on Chhath Puja in public places in the meeting. “