Delhi Coronavirus update: about 1200 new cases of corona surfaced in Delhi, 27 people died in 24 hours

new Delhi: After 1,195 new cases of corona virus were reported in Delhi on Friday, the total number of infected people has increased to more than 1.35 lakhs while the number of dead due to this epidemic has increased to 3,963. Officials gave this information.

The number of cases reported daily on Monday had fallen to 613, which was the lowest in two months. Since Tuesday, more than one thousand cases have been reported. According to the Delhi Health Department's bulletin released on Friday, 27 more people have died in the last 24 hours.

#Correction 5,629 RT-PCR / CBNAAT / TrueNat tests and 13,462 rapid antigen tests conducted today in Delhi. Total tests done so far stands at 10,32,785: Government of Delhi https://t.co/jKNliIllfe
– ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

According to the bulletin, 10,705 people are being treated in the national capital on Friday. The number of dead from Kovid-19 in Delhi on Thursday was 3,936. According to the bulletin, the number of dead has now increased to 3,963 and the total number of cases has increased to 1,35,598.

In the last few days, cases of corona infection have decreased in Delhi compared to other states. Slowly the situation in Delhi is improving and the government is also slowly starting activities. Phase 3 of Unlock 3 will begin from August 1 in the entire country including Delhi. The Kejriwal government has also released a guide line regarding Unlock 3.0 for Delhi.