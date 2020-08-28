Delhi Coronavirus update: Corona graph again increased in Delhi, 1,840 new cases in 24 hours, 22 people died

Delhi coronavirus latest news: The corona virus is gaining momentum again in the national capital Delhi for the last two days after the corona graph has been down for almost fifty days. In the last 24 hours, a total of 1,840 people were infected with coronavirus in Delhi while 22 people lost their lives due to this virus. Also Read – Delhi COVID Update: Kejriwal expressed concern over Corona becoming ‘uncontrollable’, announces double test daily

After the fast growing corona case in Delhi, now people need to be vigilant again. A day before this, 1693 corona cases were reported in Delhi, while on the other day, about 1550 people were infected with corona on Tuesday. After these new figures, the active cases of corona in Delhi have reached above 13 thousand whereas so far 1,67,604 people have been infected with corona. Also Read – Delhi Coronavirus Update: CM Kejriwal convenes an emergency meeting regarding the growing cases of Corona in Delhi

🏥Delhi Health Bulletin – 27th August 2020🏥#DelhiFightsCorona

After the Corona situation is improving, the Delhi government was planning to start the Metra line once again, but now it will be a big challenge before the government whether running the metro in these conditions will be a right step.

So far, 4 thousand 369 people have died due to Corona virus in the national capital, while 1,50,027 people have gone back to their homes after beating Corona. Please tell that on Thursday, the highest number of cases were reported from Corona in one day. According to the Health Ministry report, on Thursday, more than 75 thousand people across the country were infected with corona.