Delhi Coronavirus Update: Corona infects in Delhi cross 6 lakh, 1,575 new cases in last 24 hours

Delhi Coronavirus Update: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. In India, more than 97 thousand people have been infected with Covid-19 (Covid-19) and more than 1 lakh 41 thousand have been killed. Meanwhile, in the capital of the country, the number of corona infected has reached beyond 6 lakhs. In the last 24 hours, 1,575 new cases of corona were reported in Delhi and 61 people died during this period.

Delhi reports 1,575 new # COVID19 cases, 3,307 recoveries and 61 deaths today. Total cases 6,01,150

Total recoveries 5,72,523

Death toll 9,874 Active cases 18,753 pic.twitter.com/MOV61R5WQ5 – ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

There are 18,753 active cases of corona in Delhi, while so far 5,72,523 people have been cured after treatment. In Delhi, 3,307 people have recovered from corona infection in the last 24 hours. There are 6,01,150 cases of corona in Delhi and so far 9,874 people have died.

On the other hand, according to the Delhi government, the third wave of Corona that has come to Delhi is now coming to an end. Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “We can say that the third wave of corona in Delhi has weakened now and it is going to end soon.” However, we still have to be careful and restrained. We have to follow Corona’s guidelines honestly. ‘

Satyendra Jain said, ‘The positive rate of RT-PCR test has also come down significantly. The positivity rate of the first RT-PCR test was reduced to 30 per cent, which has now come down from 6 to 6.5 per cent. ” This reduction is up to 80 percent. Satinder Jain said that 18,800 beds are available for corona patients in Delhi, out of which 13,000 beds are still open, which is the highest from any state in the country.