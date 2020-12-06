Delhi Coronavirus Update: More than 2700 Corona cases and 69 deaths in Delhi in last 24 hours

Delhi Coronavirus News: In India, more than 96 lakh people have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 1 lakh 40 thousand people have died. Meanwhile, more than 2700 cases of corona were reported in the country’s capital Delhi. In the last 24 hours, 2,706 cases of corona were reported in Delhi and 69 people lost their lives and 4,622 people recovered from it. Also Read – Coronavirus News: Tamil Nadu Congress chief infected with Corona virus, hospitalized

Delhi reports 2,706 new # COVID19 cases, 4,622 recoveries and 69 deaths today. Total cases 5,92,250

Total recoveries 5,57,914

Death toll 9,643 Active cases 24693 pic.twitter.com/LK0UXuqWda – ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

In Delhi, the number of corona infected has now reached 5,92,250 and so far 9,643 people have died. So far, 5,57,914 people have been cured from Corona in the national capital and there are 24,693 active cases.

On the other hand, the total corona virus cases in India have crossed 96.44 lakhs. At the same time, more than 36,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours. According to the latest data released by the Health Ministry on Sunday, the total number of infections has increased to 96,44,222 with 36,011 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. At the same time, the number of people who died of corona in the country has gone beyond 1.40 lakh.