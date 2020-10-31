Delhi Coronavirus Updates: Horror figures of Corona in Delhi, Central Government may interfere again

Delhi Coronavirus Update: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. So far, more than 8 million people have been infected in India. At the same time, more than 1 lakh 21 thousand have died. Meanwhile, the sudden increase in corona cases in the country’s capital Delhi has once again scared everyone. Every day record cases of corona infected are coming out in Delhi. On an average, 4700-4800 cases are being filed in Delhi every day for the past one week. Friday’s figures are even more frightening. A record 5,891 cases of Corona were recorded in Delhi on Friday. Earlier, 5739 new cases were reported on Thursday. Also Read – Corona Cases In Delhi: Corona set new record in Delhi, maximum 4853 new patients in last 24 hours

The recovery rate in Delhi has also reached below 90 percent. Delhi currently has a recovery rate of 89.82%. Active patients are 8.47% in Delhi. The total number of infected in Delhi has reached 3,81,644 and so far 6470 people have died.

There are 32,363 active cases in the national capital. Let us know that the continuous increase in the Corona figures in Delhi during the festive season has increased the concern. The crowds are increasing in the markets. People are leaving for shopping. Also Read – Delhi Coronavirus Update: Corona graph increases again in Delhi, 1,840 new cases in 24 hours, 22 people died

According to the news published on the website of Hindustan Times, in view of the rising corona case in Delhi, the central government once again felt the need to intervene. It is being told that in view of the increasing Corona cases in Delhi, the Home Ministry has called a meeting on Monday, in which the issue will be discussed. Also Read – Delhi COVID Update: Kejriwal expresses concern over Corona becoming ‘uncontrollable’, announces double test daily

The Hindustan Times quoted officials as saying that the situation will be reviewed in the meeting to be held on Monday under the chairmanship of Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and that the Delhi government will be suggested concrete steps to address the issue.