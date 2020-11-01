Delhi Coronavirus Updates: More than 5 thousand new cases of corona infection in Delhi, increasing due to this …

Delhi Coronavirus Update: The cases of Corona suddenly increased in the country’s capital, Delhi has once again scared everyone. On an average, 4700-4800 cases are being filed in Delhi every day for the past one week. On Saturday, 5,062 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Delhi. With this, the number of infected in the capital has crossed 3.86 lakhs. This information is given in the bulletin issued by the Department of Health. With this, the rate of infection of patients in Delhi has increased to 11.42 percent. 44,330 samples were tested in the national capital, after which this figure has been revealed. Also Read – Delhi Coronavirus Updates: Horror figures of Corona in Delhi, Central Government may interfere again

This is the fourth consecutive day when more than five thousand cases have been reported in Delhi in a day. The maximum number of 5,891 cases a day in Delhi was reported on Friday. The latest bulletin issued by the Health Department said that 41 more people died on Saturday, increasing the number of people who died from this infection in the national capital to 6,511. According to the bulletin, the number of under-treated patients in Delhi increased to 32,719 on Saturday. The figure was 32,363 the day before. Also Read – Corona Cases In Delhi: Corona set new record in Delhi, maximum 4853 new patients in last 24 hours

According to this, the total number of people infected in the state has gone up to 3,86,706 and the rate of infection has gone up to 11.42 percent. After a long time, the rate of infection has crossed the 10 percent mark, the number of containment zones in the national capital Delhi has increased to 3,274 as compared to yesterday’s 3113. It said that the sudden increase in the number of infected people was due to the festive season and rising pollution level. Also Read – Delhi Coronavirus Update: Corona graph increases again in Delhi, 1,840 new cases in 24 hours, 22 people died

(input language)