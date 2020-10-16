Delhi court convicts 13 ISIS members in recruitment of Muslim youth

new Delhi: On Friday, a Delhi court separately punished 13 members of the terrorist organization ISIS. All of them were found guilty of hatching a criminal conspiracy to recruit Muslim youth through social media to build their base in India and carry out terrorist incidents. Also Read – Serious upheaval in relations between India-China border clashes: Jaishankar

According to the NIA, a case was filed by ISIS for criminal conspiracy to recruit Muslim youth through social media to build their base in India and carry out terrorist incidents. The accused had formed an organization called Junud-ul-Khalifa-fill-Hind to carry out this act. Also Read – J&K, Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh are integral parts of India’s China bluntly, have been and will remain

Special Judge Praveen Singh sentenced Nafees Khan to 10 years in prison, while three convicts were given seven years of imprisonment and one person was sentenced to six years of imprisonment. Counsel for the convicts Kausar Khan said that the court sentenced the other eight convicts to five years imprisonment. Also Read – Expecting good days for clay lamps amid controversy from China, sales expected to rise 3 times

Abu Anas, Mufti Abdul Sami Kasami and Mudabbir Mushtaq Sheikh were sentenced to seven years imprisonment and Amjad Khan was sentenced to six years in prison.

At the same time, Abdullah Khan, Najmul Huda, Mohammad Afzal, Suhail Ahmed, Mohammad Alim, Moinuddin Khan, Asif Ali and Syed Mujahid were sentenced to five years in prison.

At the same time, during the conviction, the accused had stated before the court that they regretted the charges leveled against them and that they would not indulge in any such activity and act in future. Advocate Khan had said before the court that the accused want to return to the mainstream of society.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a case on 9 December 2015 under the relevant sections of the Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of the IPC. NIA had filed charge sheets against the accused in 2016-2017.