Delhi COVID-19 Cases Update: 4,906 new Corona in Delhi, beyond Total Death toll 9000

Delhi COVID-19 cases news update: While the whole country is waiting for the vaccine for corona treatment, the country's capital Delhi has recorded 4,906 new cases of corona virus infection on Sunday evening, while 4,998 new cases were registered on Saturday. The good thing is that the number of patients who got cured was 6,325 as compared to the new case filed of Kovid-19, however, today i.e. on 29 November, 68 patients have been reported dead.

According to Delhi Health Department, 4,998 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported on Sunday, while 6,325 patients have recovered from the infection.

With the death of 68 patients on Sunday in the capital, the total death toll has gone up to 9,066, while 89 more people died due to infection on Saturday a day before, after which the number of patients who died was 8,998.

Karona status in Delhi till 29 November

Total cases of Kovid-19 (Total cases): 5,66,648

Patient ok total (Total recoveries): 5,22,491

Death toll total (Death toll): 9,066

Active case total (Active cases): 35,091

Let us know that the maximum number of 8,593 cases in one day were reported on November 11 in the capital Delhi

On November 18, the highest number of 131 people died from Kovid-19.