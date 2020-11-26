Delhi Covid-19 Update: Death toll from Kovid not stopping in Delhi, 99 more lives, 5,246 new cases

Delhi Covid-19 Latest Update: As many as 5,246 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Delhi on Wednesday, while 99 more deaths due to the disease increased the number of people who lost their lives in the national capital to 8,720. In metropolitan, the infection rate has now fallen to 8.49 percent. Officials gave this information. Also Read – Delhi Metro Latest News: Pay attention before going out, Metro will not run on these routes till 2 pm, DMRC issued advisory

After five days the number of dead in the national capital remained below 100. According to a bulletin released on Wednesday by the Delhi Health Department, a total of 61,778 investigations were conducted on Tuesday, including 26,080 RT-PCR probes. Also Read – Services on many lines of Delhi Metro will be interrupted from morning to 2 pm on Thursday, read details

On November 11, Delhi had reported the highest ever daily of 8,593 new cases. On that day, there were 85 deaths related to this disease. Also Read – 26-year-old young doctor broke into battle against Corona, joined contract job in April

In the last 13 days, the number of daily deaths at least seven times crossed the 100 mark. Officials reported 109 deaths on Tuesday, 121-121 on Monday and Sunday, 111 on Saturday, 118 on Friday, 131 on 18 November and 104 on 12 November. The highest number of 131 deaths so far was on 18 November.

According to the bulletin, the total number of cases increased to 5,45,787 on Wednesday, of which 4,98,780 patients have been cured. The number of under-treated patients in Delhi has come down to 38,287, from 38,501 on Tuesday. The number of Kovid-19 unoccupied areas in Delhi increased from 4,708 the previous day to 4,980 on Wednesday.