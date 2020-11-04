Delhi Covid-19 Updates: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal acknowledges- Corona’s third wave in Delhi

Delhi Coronavirus Updates: Corona in the nation’s capital, Delhi, continues to wreak havoc. Record cases are coming here every day. The record of Corona figures in Delhi is broken a day ago. On Tuesday, 6725 new patients of Corona have appeared, which is a record. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain have described it as the third wave of Corona. The Delhi Chief Minister said, “In the last few days, new cases of Kovid-19 have been seen in Delhi. We can call it the third round. ‘ Also Read – Kejriwal government’s big decision, ‘No manufacturing industry allowed in new industrial areas in Delhi’

There has been a rise in COVID19 cases. We can call this the third wave of COVID cases here. We are monitoring the situation, and will take all necessary actions: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/YkoBzxxTGO

– ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

On the other hand, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, ‘People are being very careless. The maximum number of people in the upper and middle classes are getting corona infected. Right now there is a third wave of corona in Delhi. People should be careful.

We are going to the Supreme Court to address the High Court overturn of our mandate to reserve 80% beds as ICU beds in private hospitals because the main issue is that of the availability of ICU beds: Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, on rising # COVID19 cases in Delhi https://t.co/2izsUkOGyq

– ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that in Delhi, we have been conducting a large number of tests for the last 15 days. In this case, more cases can also come due to this reason. Jain has spoken of going to the Supreme Court to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds of Delhi’s hospitals for Delhiites.

Meanwhile, in the national capital on Tuesday, the total number of infected people has crossed four lakhs after the maximum of 6,725 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in a day. For the first time, more than 6,000 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in Delhi. Earlier on Friday, 5,891 new cases of infection were reported in Delhi. After the death of 48 more patients due to infection in the capital, the death toll has increased to 6,652.

