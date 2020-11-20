Delhi Covid-19 Updates: Delhi caught in Corona, more than 7500 new cases in 24 hours, so far more than 8 thousand people died

Delhi Covid-19 Updates: On Thursday, 7546 new cases of Kovid-19 in Delhi increased the number of infected to more than 5.1 lakhs, while the death toll increased to 8041 as 98 more patients died. Also Read – Delhi government is giving two thousand to two lakh rupees to the laborers sitting at home, know how you can take it

According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department of Delhi, a total of 62,437 investigations were conducted on the previous day, including 22,067 investigations by RT-PCR. The bulletin said that the infection rate between the festival season and increasing pollution in the city is 12.09 percent.

On November 11, Delhi had the highest number of 8593 cases of infection and 85 patients died. The death toll rose to over 8,000 with 98 more deaths due to infection in the city. Currently 43,221 patients are undergoing treatment. The bulletin said that the total number of infected has reached 5,10,630.

On the condition of deteriorating condition from Corona in Delhi, CM Kejriwala held an all-party meeting on Thursday and spoke to the leaders of all parties. After an all-party meeting to discuss the status of Kovid-19 in the city, Kejriwal said that he has treated Delhiites like family and insisted that the government ban banning Chhath Puja in public places to protect people from infection Was forced to apply.

Earlier on Wednesday, around seven and a half thousand cases were reported in Delhi. Due to the fast growing Corona cases in Delhi, fear is once again spreading among the public. There are also reports of lockdown in Delhi amidst Kovid’s cases, but the Deputy CM and Health Minister have already said that at present, there is no idea of ​​re-locking in Delhi.