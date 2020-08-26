Delhi COVID update: Kejriwal expresses concern over Corona becoming ‘uncontrollable’, announces double test daily

Delhi Coronavirus Update: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a high-level meeting on Wednesday in view of the growing case of Corona in the country’s capital Delhi. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also attended the meeting. In the meeting, several decisions were taken to control Corona. Giving information about the decisions taken in the meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the number of tests in Delhi will be doubled daily (Corona Test). Addressing the press conference through digital medium, Kejriwal said that 20 thousand tests are being conducted daily in Delhi, 40 thousand will be done in the next one week. Also Read – French President Emmanuel Macron’s call to citizens, learn to live with Kovid-19

There has been an increase in # COVID19 cases in last few days. Recovery rate is more than 90% in the national capital. We are fully prepared. I have directed that number of tests will be doubled in coming days: Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/yW4CMK7bh9
– ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

Chief Minister Kejriwal said that there is a slight increase in the cases of Corona (Delhi Corona News) in Delhi. Since August 17, new cases were circulating around 1200-1400, while yesterday evening’s report has revealed 1544 new cases. At the same time, 1,693 new cases of corona have been registered in the last 24 hours.