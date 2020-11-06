Delhi Covid Updates Today: Corona’s havoc not stopped in Delhi, more than 6 thousand new cases for third consecutive day

Delhi Covid Updates Today: After 6,715 new cases of Kovid-19 infection were reported in Delhi on Thursday, the number of infected people has exceeded 4.16 lakhs. With the death of 66 more patients from this epidemic, the total number of dead has reached 6,769. Officials gave this information. Also Read – Covid-19 New Symptom: This may also be the initial symptom of Kovid-19, stay alert

According to a bulletin issued by the Health Department of Delhi, 6,715 new cases have been confirmed in the national capital while the rate of infection during festivals and amid increasing pollution is 12.84 percent. This is the third consecutive day when the number of cases has been recorded beyond six thousand. Also Read – UGC released guidelines to reopen university, college, students can study online

According to the bulletin, the total number of dead has risen to 6,769 due to the death of 66 more patients from this epidemic on Thursday. According to this, the number of patients treated on Thursday was 38,729 while on Wednesday the number was 37,379. Also Read – Schools & Reopening: Schools and colleges will soon open with SOP in this state, ongoing preparation

According to the bulletin, the total number of corona virus cases in Delhi has increased to 4,16,653. According to this, the number of restricted areas in Delhi increased to 3,684 as against 3,596 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, after reviewing the status of Kovid-19, on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has decided to ban firecrackers in the national capital and repair medical infrastructure in hospitals.

After a review meeting with the Chief Secretary, Health Department officials and District Magistrates (DM), the Chief Minister said that due to the current weather of the festival and pollution, cases of Kovid-19 have increased in Delhi.

Kejriwal said in a tweet, “I had a meeting with the Chief Secretary, Health Department officials and all the District Magistrates for the situation and preparedness of Corona in Delhi. Cases of infection have increased due to festival season and pollution. It has been decided to ban firecrackers in Delhi, to make medical infrastructure more efficient, to increase oxygen and ICU beds in Delhi government hospitals. “

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that the situation in the national capital is better than all other metropolises in India and Kovid is ranked 17th per million population in terms of deaths from 19.

There has been a sudden increase in cases of infection between the festive season and rising levels of pollution. The Durga Puja celebrations concluded on October 25, while Diwali and Chhath Parv are the same month.

According to Thursday’s bulletin, 8,572 out of a total of 15,803 beds in Kovid hospitals are vacant. According to the bulletin, 3,71,155 people have recovered so far, they have been discharged from hospitals or have gone out of the city.