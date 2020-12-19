Delhi Covid19 Updates: 1139 new corona cases in Delhi, infection rate 1.3 percent, 10,251 deaths from Kovid so far

new Delhi: On Saturday, 1,139 new cases of Kovid-19 were detected in Delhi. These cases have been reported after examination of 87,330 samples in the national capital, while the infection rate was 1.3 percent. Officials gave this information. He said that the number of deaths in the national capital due to the death of 32 people due to infection increased to 10,251. Also Read – Coronavirus Second Wave in India: Expert’s big statement about second wave of corona infection in India, said Kovid-19’s second wave in the country …

This is the fifth consecutive day when the infection rate has been below two percent. It was 1.6 on Friday and 1.51 per cent on Thursday. According to the latest bulletin released by the Delhi Health Department, 1,139 new cases were reported after 87,330 investigations conducted the previous day. These included 47,460 RT-PCR probes and 39,870 rapid antigen probes.

The transition rates from December 3 to 7 were 4.96 percent, 4.78 percent, 4.2 percent, 3.68 percent and 3.15 percent, respectively, with a steady decline. However, on December 8, it again increased to 4.23 percent, which again fell to 3.42 percent on December 9 and 2.46 percent on December 10.

It was again at 3.33 percent on 11 December, but again at 2.64 percent on 12 December, and increased marginally to 2.74 on 13 December, again falling to 2.15 percent on 14 December.

On the situation of Corona in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made many big talks through video conferencing. Kejriwal said on Saturday that 1,133 new cases of Corona virus infection were reported in the capital and the infection rate fell to less than 1.5 percent and with this the third round of epidemic in the city is currently under control.

During an online briefing, Kejriwal said, “There was a time in November when the number of new cases in Delhi reached around 8,600 per day, but even then there were no worrisome circumstances.” 7,000 beds were available. We all fought together. Today, 1,133 new cases have been reported. The official report will also come soon. ‘

The chief minister later tweeted, “With the efforts of the people of Delhi, we have effectively and successfully got out of the third round of corona virus.” On November 11, Delhi had the highest number of 8,593 cases of infection. The Chief Minister said that the situation in Delhi has improved rapidly. In early November, the infection rate in Delhi reached 15.26 percent, which has come down to 1.3 percent. The number of under-treated patients in Delhi decreased to 10,358 on Saturday from 11,419 the previous day.