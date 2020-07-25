Delhi: CRPF sub-inspector shot dead, first and then shot himself, in Lodhi Estate

new Delhi: The CRPF sub-inspector posted at a Kothi located in the Lodhi Estate, one of the hottest areas of the country’s capital, shot and then shot himself. Both died in this firing. This incident is of Friday night. The CRPF sub-inspector said that after being heard, he shot the senior CRPF inspector by himself and then shot himself and committed suicide. Also Read – Kanpur: A month ago, Sanjiv Yadav was murdered and shed dead in the river, now friends have burnt the secret

The CRPF said in a statement that the Delhi Police reported that CRPF inspector Karnail Singh (CRPF sub-inspector Karnail Singh) of the 122nd Battalion shot CRPF inspector Dashrath Singh (CRPF inspector Dashrath Singh) over an argument. Later, Karnail Singh shot himself and died. The local police has started an investigation into the case.

Karnail Singh, a CRPF sub-inspector of 122nd Battalion shot dead CRPF inspector Dashrath Singh last night after a heated argument. Karnail Singh later shot himself dead. Local police are investigating the matter: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)#Delhi https://t.co/LV9PXYIiqP

This incident happened in the government cell No. 61 in Lodhi Estate of Tughlaq Road area in Delhi. According to the police, it was reported to Tughlaq Road police station at around 10.30 pm on Friday night. When the police team reached the spot, the inspector and sub-inspector were lying on the ground and they were shot and both had died. Initial investigation revealed that there was an argument between the two about something. Angry, the sub-inspector shot the inspector and then shot himself. Now the police are asking the people living in the Kothi, what were the reasons, due to which the CRPF sub-inspector took such a dangerous step.